A humanoid robot is grabbing global attention after chasing away a herd of wild boars in Warsaw. The robot, named Edward Warchocki, is seen running through the streets at night, shouting “Go away!” in Polish as the animals flee into the forest. Powered by advanced AI, the Unitree G1 humanoid robot showcases how robotics is moving beyond labs into real-world scenarios. This viral clip adds to Edward’s growing popularity, as the robot has previously interacted with lawmakers and appeared on TV shows in Poland. From scaring wildlife to engaging with people, this video highlights the expanding role of humanoid robots and how AI is rapidly transforming everyday life in unexpected ways. Courtesy: EDWARD WARCHOCKI