A mid-air scare onboard a Fly91 flight sparked panic after viral videos showed anxious passengers—but the real story is far less alarming. Flight IC3401, flying from Hyderabad to Hubballi, was forced to divert due to bad weather, not a technical snag. Airport officials clarified that the aircraft was held in the air for nearly an hour as part of standard procedure, waiting for conditions to improve. When visibility didn’t clear, the pilot safely diverted to Bengaluru. With around 18 passengers onboard, the flight later resumed its journey to Hubballi. Authorities say panic reactions are common during turbulence and holding patterns. So was this really a scare—or just routine aviation safety in action?