White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt firmly dismissed speculation around Vice President JD Vance’s role in ongoing negotiations with Iran. She emphasized that nothing has changed-Vance has consistently been a central figure in the President’s national security team. From discussions surrounding the 12-day conflict to efforts that led to a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, the Vice President has been actively involved at every stage. Leavitt called contrary reports “completely false,” reinforcing that Vance remains a trusted advisor whose counsel is sought on both foreign and domestic matters. The statement aims to shut down rumours and underline continuity within the administration’s decision-making core.