Melania Trump grabbed global attention after appearing alongside a humanoid robot at the White House during a major international summit. Walking down the red carpet with ‘Figure 03,’ an advanced robot developed by Figure AI, the moment quickly went viral. The robot impressed guests by greeting them in 11 languages and showcasing its AI-powered capabilities. Melania highlighted the potential of such technology in transforming education, suggesting that humanoid teachers could soon deliver personalised learning experiences based on students’ needs. The event brought together global leaders and top tech firms, emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of education and society.