Thick black smoke was seen rising from the Haifa Oil Refineries after debris from an intercepted missile struck an industrial building and a fuel tanker. According to Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service, the incident occurred on March 30, triggering a fire within the refinery complex. Visuals from the scene showed flames and smoke billowing into the sky as emergency teams worked to contain the blaze. Authorities confirmed that while a gasoline storage tank was hit, there was no damage to core production facilities and fuel supply remains unaffected. The source of the missile remains unclear amid ongoing regional tensions, with both Iran and Hezbollah reportedly active at the time.