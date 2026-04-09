India is set for a historic political shift as the Women Reservation Act returns to the spotlight with a special Parliament session scheduled from April 16–18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the move a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women, urging all MPs to support it beyond party lines. The proposed amendments aim to ensure 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, potentially reshaping India’s political landscape ahead of future elections. The bill could significantly increase women’s representation, with reserved seats expected to rise substantially. As India moves towards stronger gender inclusion in governance, this moment is being seen as a major step in strengthening democracy and empowering Nari Shakti across the country.