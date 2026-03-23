In a major development amid the global energy crisis, a Russian oil tanker, Aqua Titan, has docked at New Mangalore Port after dramatically reversing its course from China. The vessel made a mid-sea U-turn in Southeast Asia and headed toward India, highlighting shifting global oil dynamics. This comes shortly after the US granted India a temporary waiver to purchase Russian energy amid rising tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Reports suggest Indian refiners have already secured millions of barrels of Russian crude to tackle supply concerns. The move underscores India’s strategic push to ensure energy security as geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt global oil markets.