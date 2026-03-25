At a special session in Delhi, Elbridge Colby highlighted the growing strategic importance of India in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific and the global order. He described India as a nation of “continental scale” with a strong strategic tradition and emphasized mutual respect between the United States and India. Colby noted that while both countries differ in history and perspective, they share a core belief that Asia’s future should be determined by sovereign nations. He outlined a framework to deepen defence cooperation, stressing the need for alignment amid major geopolitical shifts. The remarks signal a stronger push towards enhanced US-India strategic and defence partnerships.