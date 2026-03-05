Tensions in the Middle East escalated further as the United States Central Command released monochrome surveillance footage claiming to show strikes on Iran’s mobile missile launch capabilities. According to the U.S. military, the strikes were aimed at neutralising threats with “lethal precision.” The development comes as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel intensifies. Just hours after attempts in Washington to halt U.S. airstrikes were blocked, Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles towards Israel, forcing millions of residents into bomb shelters. The attack marks the sixth day of the escalating conflict, raising fears of a broader regional war. Military operations and retaliatory strikes continue to heighten tensions across the Middle East.