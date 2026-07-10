Australia&#039;s business leadership has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi&#039;s vision for strengthening India-Australia relations. Speaking at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception, Business Council of Australia Chief Executive, Bran Black revealed that one of PM Modi&#039;s first questions after taking office was, &quot;Where&#039;s Australia?&quot;- highlighting the importance he placed on building stronger ties with Canberra. Black also pointed to India&#039;s rapidly expanding middle class, expected to reach 600 million by 2035, as a major growth opportunity. He welcomed AustralianSuper&#039;s $500 million investment in India&#039;s National Infrastructure Fund, calling it a reflection of the deepening economic partnership between two strong democracies. Watch this insightful interaction on the future of India-Australia business ties.