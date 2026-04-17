In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on why the company shelved its IPO plans after COVID. Bissell reveals how the pandemic severely disrupted operations, making it difficult to manage workforce recovery and pursue a public listing simultaneously. He also shares how Fabindia took on nearly ₹700 crore in debt during COVID to support its artisan ecosystem, staying true to its social mission. To reduce this burden, the company eventually sold Organic India. This candid conversation sheds light on the tough trade-offs between growth, responsibility, and financial stability—and why timing is everything when it comes to going public.