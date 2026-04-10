Melania Trump has issued a strong public statement denying all allegations linking her to Jeffrey Epstein, calling the accusations “false,” “baseless,” and politically motivated. In her response, the First Lady rejects claims of any friendship, relationship, or involvement with Epstein, stating she never visited his private island, flew on his plane, or had knowledge of his criminal activities. Melania also clarifies that she met Donald Trump independently in 1998 and not through Epstein, contradicting longstanding online rumors. In this video, we break down Melania Trump’s full statement, analyze the political implications, and examine why Epstein-related allegations continue to dominate public discourse. Is this the final word on the controversy, or will critics continue pushing these claims? Watch the full breakdown and share your thoughts below. Subscribe for more breaking political news, analysis, and updates.