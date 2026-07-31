India&#039;s food regulator, FSSAI, has directed beverage companies to remove the term &quot;Energy Drink&quot; from product labels within 90 days, saying it does not recognise it as a food category. The move has reportedly disrupted supplies, with distributors refusing to pick up existing inventory and concerns mounting over shortages of brands such as Red Bull, Sting, Monster, Hell, Campa Energy and Thums Up Charged. The beverage industry has sought an extension, warning of inventory losses and supply-chain disruptions, but the deadline remains unchanged. What is behind the regulator&#039;s decision, and how could it impact India&#039;s ₹13,000-crore energy drinks market? Here&#039;s everything you need to know.