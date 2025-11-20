Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has raised serious concerns about the growing influence of social media on public trust. Speaking about misinformation, synthetic content, and fast-spreading rumors, he emphasized that social platforms must take responsibility for what they publish. Vaishnaw highlighted India’s “techno-legal approach,” where innovation and regulation work together to protect society without hindering technological growth. He also stressed that every company operating in India must respect the Constitution, local laws, and the country’s social diversity. Watch the full analysis to understand the government’s stance and the future of online accountability. Don’t forget to like, share, comment, and subscribe for more important updates.