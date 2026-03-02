At the BT Best Banking &amp; Economy Summit, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD &amp; CEO, NSE, addressed speculation around extending trading hours. He clarified that there are currently no plans to expand regular market timings. However, he highlighted that investors already have access to nearly 22-hour Nifty trading through international platforms, covering global time zones from Asia to the US. Chauhan noted that while NSE has the technical capability to support extended hours, any such move would depend on regulatory approvals, government perspective and market participant demand. He emphasized that NSE functions as a facility provider and would be ready to implement changes if the ecosystem requires it and regulators permit.