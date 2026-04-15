PM Narendra Modi makes a strong appeal for support to the Women’s Reservation Bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Addressing an event, he shares that he has written an open letter to mothers, sisters, and daughters across the country, urging them to participate in this significant moment. He expresses confidence that women will reflect on the message and extend their blessings to Members of Parliament ahead of the upcoming parliamentary discussions. Calling it a “pious effort,” PM Modi urges all political parties to come together and support the legislation. He emphasizes that women, who will form nearly 50% of the population by 2029, deserve their rightful representation and a stronger voice in the country’s democratic framework.