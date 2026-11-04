Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Envision Capital, believes India has navigated an exceptionally challenging global environment with remarkable resilience. Despite geopolitical conflicts, volatile energy prices, tariffs and trade barriers, India has retained its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, delivering GDP growth of 7 - 7.5%. Shah also points to corporate India's ability to preserve balance sheets and sustain strong growth despite external pressures. With several headwinds potentially easing, he believes the worst could be behind us. As markets and investors look towards the next Samvat, Shah shares why he remains confident about India's economic trajectory and optimistic about the opportunities ahead. Is India poised for another year of resilience and growth? Watch his assessment of India's economic outlook.