Disinvestment Blues For The Centre, Nissan Unveils 3 New SUVs & More Stories

Microsoft becomes the latest IT company to lay off workers, reports say nearly a thousand employees fired across several divisions worldwide. The laid off workers turn to social media to express their angst. Global growth slowdown triggers concerns for the Indian Economy. Weakening Industrial output hampers growth. Inflation concerns keeps the central bank on its toes. We decode the state of the Indian economy with Nomura India's Aurodeep Nandi. Bulls reclaim lost ground as strong global cues lift Dalal Street. Sensex up over 500 points, Nifty ends above 17,400. Banks lead the rally. Big blow for government’s efforts to balance its accounts. This year’s disinvestment target is likely to be missed again with BPCL and IDBI Bank off the auction block, analysts say garnering ₹650 billion would be nearly impossible. Big relief to farmers, minimum support price (MSP) for Rabi crops including wheat, mustard and masur hiked by up to ₹5 a kilo for next year’s procurement. Govt says this move will not add to the already high inflation. Watch this and many more stories on #BusinessTodayTV.