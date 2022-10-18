Udayan Mukherjee On Markets, Commodity Guru, Jim Rogers Exclusive & More Stories

After a volatile day of trade, markets ended in the green for second consecutive day. Commodity Guru, Jim Rogers warns Business Today TV in an exclusive chat that this will be "the worst recession of his lifetime," says the rising debt will also be one of the key concerns. PSU oil companies suffer $7 billion of loss due to price freeze in the past 10 months, says global rating agency Moody's. Also, adds their earnings will remain weak. Rishi Sunak emerges as the favorite to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss as party MPs reportedly revolt against her. Watch these & many more stories on #BusinessTodayTV.