Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO,Bandhan Bank Exclusive With Udayan Mukherjee

Udayan Mukherjee cuts to the chase and asks Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank to clear the air on the speculations suggesting the vulnerability of the population that receives loans from the bank. Talking about this, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh reiterates his "confidence," in his customers, which largely consists of MSMEs and said that they are loyal and may just ask for "more time" in a dire scenario like the pandemic. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank also talks about the sweet shop owned by his father and how it helped him learn about businesses and financing in his early years.