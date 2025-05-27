Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
107-Year-Old Rainfall Record | Flooded Stations, Collapsed Roads, Chaos In Mumbai

107-Year-Old Rainfall Record | Flooded Stations, Collapsed Roads, Chaos In Mumbai

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 27, 2025,
  • Updated May 27, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Mumbai was caught completely off guard as the monsoon arrived nearly two weeks early — the earliest ever in recorded history. The newly launched Acharya Atre Chowk metro station on Aqua Line 3, linking BKC and Worli, flooded and had to be shut down just days after opening. Streets caved in, homes were inundated in Panvel and Parel, and water entered the KEM Hospital. Hindmata faced unusual flooding and police confirmed only partial drainage systems were operational. Mumbai has now recorded the highest May rainfall in 107 years. With monsoon moving fast across Maharashtra, parts of northern India could also be impacted ahead of schedule. Here's a full report on how one day of rain exposed Mumbai’s fragile infrastructure.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended