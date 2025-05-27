107-Year-Old Rainfall Record | Flooded Stations, Collapsed Roads, Chaos In Mumbai

Mumbai was caught completely off guard as the monsoon arrived nearly two weeks early — the earliest ever in recorded history. The newly launched Acharya Atre Chowk metro station on Aqua Line 3, linking BKC and Worli, flooded and had to be shut down just days after opening. Streets caved in, homes were inundated in Panvel and Parel, and water entered the KEM Hospital. Hindmata faced unusual flooding and police confirmed only partial drainage systems were operational. Mumbai has now recorded the highest May rainfall in 107 years. With monsoon moving fast across Maharashtra, parts of northern India could also be impacted ahead of schedule. Here's a full report on how one day of rain exposed Mumbai’s fragile infrastructure.