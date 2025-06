Even India’s wealthiest urban families are struggling to buy homes in cities like Mumbai and Delhi. New NHB data shows that in Mumbai, the top 5% of earners would need to save for 109 years to afford an average-sized flat. In Delhi, it would take 35 years. Cities like Gurgaon, Bhubaneswar, and Bengaluru also show alarming affordability gaps. With property prices rising 200–300% since 2008, housing has become a distant dream—even for the rich.