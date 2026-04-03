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12 Tons Of KitKats Stolen In Europe | Internet Can’t Stop Memeing

12 Tons Of KitKats Stolen In Europe | Internet Can’t Stop Memeing

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 3, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 3, 2026, 5:43 PM IST

 

Europe is in shock over the world’s sweetest heist! Over 400,000 KitKat bars, weighing a whopping 12 tons, disappeared while being transported from a Nestlé factory in Italy to Poland. Social media exploded with memes, GIFs, and jokes — from “Who stole my break?!” to KitKat’s “missing fingers.” Fans everywhere are panicking, proving the world cares more about chocolate than cash! Dive into the hilarious, shocking, and unbelievable story of the KitKat heist that has everyone craving a snack… or maybe a whole bar. Subscribe to Business Today and like the video for more amazing stories!

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