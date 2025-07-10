13 Lives Lost: Vadodara Bridge Collapse Sparks Political Blame Game | Gambhira Bridge Tradegy

A 40-year-old bridge in Gujarat’s Vadodara collapsed on Wednesday, claiming 13 lives. India Today has accessed a 2022 letter written by a local panchayat leader to the Vadodara district collector, warning about vibrations in the bridge pillars and demanding a structural report. Despite repairs last year, tragedy struck. The Congress has accused the BJP government of negligence, saying repeated infra failures are no longer accidents, but crimes. From roads crumbling in Rajasthan and Nanded to potholes on newly inaugurated flyovers in Mumbai, the collapse reflects the broader decay in India's infrastructure. Watch Atul Tiwari's Ground report from the Gambhira Bridge.