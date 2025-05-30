Business Today
3 Punjab Youth Abducted In Iran | Human Trafficking Racket With Pakistan Link Exposed

  • New Delhi,
  • May 30, 2025,
  • Updated May 30, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Three young men from Punjab — Amritpal, Jaspal, and Khushanpreet — have reportedly been abducted in Iran while en route to Australia. Their families allege they were lured by a fraudulent immigration agent who routed them through Dubai, only to be kidnapped upon landing in Iran by Pakistani traffickers. Shocking videos show the men with bruises and tied hands, pleading for help. Ransom demands of ₹2 crore, later reduced to ₹55 lakh, were made through a Pakistani bank account. The Indian embassy in Iran is coordinating with local authorities, while families in Punjab remain in distress. Watch this exclusive report on how a work permit dream turned into a kidnapping nightmare with cross-border criminal links.

TAGS:
