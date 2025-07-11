Business Today
30-Year HUL Veteran Priya Nair To Become MD & CEO, Shares Surge Nearly 5%

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 11, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 11, 2025, 4:56 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever just made history. Priya Nair, a 30-year company veteran, has been named MD & CEO, becoming the first woman ever to lead the ₹5.6 lakh crore FMCG giant. Starting her journey in 1995, Nair led several key segments—from Dove and Pureit to the Home Care turnaround. She later served as Unilever’s global CMO and president of its beauty and well-being business. Now, she returns to India to steer HUL into its next growth phase. Known for her sharp strategy and deep consumer insight, Nair’s appointment triggered a 5% surge in HUL stock. Here’s the incredible story of a woman who rose from the ranks to lead India’s most iconic consumer company.

