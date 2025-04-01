scorecardresearch
30th Birthday |Anant Ambani Walks 140 Km From Jamnagar To Dwarkadhish Temple In Spiritual Pilgrimage

Anant Ambani, Non-Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited and the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, is leading a 140-km padyatra from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat ahead of his 30th birthday. Walking every night under heavy security, he aims to seek blessings at the temple of Lord Krishna. Speaking to the media, Anant urged the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish, emphasizing that any work started with devotion to God will be completed without obstacles. His spiritual journey has garnered widespread admiration, with many praising his deep devotion.

