31-Year Old Charlie Kirk, The Youth Face Of MAGA, Assassinated On Stage At College Event

Charlie Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, has been shot dead while addressing students at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour. Authorities believe the shooter fired from a rooftop more than 100 yards away. President Trump called Kirk “a true patriot” and vowed to hunt down everyone responsible, with U.S. flags lowered to half-mast nationwide. The FBI, state police, and multiple agencies are leading the manhunt as America reels from yet another act of political violence. Kirk’s killing follows a string of violent attacks on leaders, including last year’s shooting at Trump’s rally. The incident raises urgent questions about rising political violence in the United States.