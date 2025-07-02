40 Dead In Telangana Factory Fire: Who’s Responsible For The Safety Lapses?

A devastating fire at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy district has claimed at least 40 lives. What’s more shocking — the factory was operating without a fire NOC, without a safety audit, and without oversight. In a startling admission, Telangana Fire Services DG Nagi Reddy revealed that the building didn’t legally require fire clearance under current rules — a dangerous loophole that’s now proven fatal. This factory, built in 1989, had no credible fire safety infrastructure. With patchy extinguishers and zero accountability, it became a death trap for workers. As families grieve and demand justice, the big question remains: if no one needed permission, who is responsible for the lives lost?