Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
40 Dead In Telangana Factory Fire: Who’s Responsible For The Safety Lapses?

40 Dead In Telangana Factory Fire: Who’s Responsible For The Safety Lapses?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 2, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025, 8:36 PM IST

 

A devastating fire at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy district has claimed at least 40 lives. What’s more shocking — the factory was operating without a fire NOC, without a safety audit, and without oversight. In a startling admission, Telangana Fire Services DG Nagi Reddy revealed that the building didn’t legally require fire clearance under current rules — a dangerous loophole that’s now proven fatal. This factory, built in 1989, had no credible fire safety infrastructure. With patchy extinguishers and zero accountability, it became a death trap for workers. As families grieve and demand justice, the big question remains: if no one needed permission, who is responsible for the lives lost?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended