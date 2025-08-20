40 Minutes Drive Test On Delhi's 3rd Ring Road UER-2 | From Singhu Border To IGI Airport

The newly inaugurated Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2), also called Delhi’s third ring road, is set to transform connectivity and boost infrastructure. India Today does a reality test on this ₹11,000 crore project that connects Singhu Border to IGI Airport in just 40 minutes! With seamless integration through the Dwarka Expressway, artistic design, and speeds up to 80-100 kmph, UER-2 promises faster travel, reduced congestion, and lower carbon emissions. This world-class expressway will especially benefit commuters from Haryana and Punjab, helping them bypass Delhi’s crowded roads while cutting down travel time significantly. A major milestone in Delhi-NCR’s infrastructure development, UER-2 is redefining urban mobility and environmental sustainability.