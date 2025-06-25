50 Years Of Emergency: How Indira Gandhi Suspended Indian Democracy & What Led To It?

June 25, 2025 marks 50 years of Emergency, imposed by the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - a darkest chapter in India's history. Emergency was an extraordinary 21-month period from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977, which saw the suspension of civil liberties, curtailment of press freedom, mass arrests, the cancellation of elections, and rule by decree. A time of fear, silence, and control. Opposition leaders were jailed, courts were weakened, and the Constitution was altered to centralize power. The Emergency left an indelible mark on India's political and social landscape. The period also highlighted the importance of a free and independent press, an impartial judiciary, and a robust system of checks and balances to prevent the abuse of power by the executive. But Why did Indira Gandhi impose the Emergency? What happened during the Emergency? And why was it finally repealed? Watch to know