8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami: Hits Pacific Coastlines | Warning Across 7 Countries

A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake has struck near the Pacific’s International Date line on 30 July, 2025. The earthquake triggered tsunami warning across the Pacific coast lines, from Russia’s Kamchatka to Japan, Alaska, Hawaii, and as far as Peru. Evacuations are underway across multiple countries as waves between 4 and 7 feet pound coastlines. Japan has issued fresh alerts predicting even bigger waves than what has hit so far. Emergency crews in Russia and Japan are battling to save lives amid widespread flooding and structural damage. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center has extended alerts to Alaska, California, and Hawaii.