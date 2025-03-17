9-Month Space Odyssey Nears End: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to Return After Delays

After nine unexpected months aboard the International Space Station, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth. The long-awaited Crew-10 mission successfully docked with the ISS, greeted with cheers and hugs as they met the stranded astronauts. Originally planned as an eight-day mission, their stay was extended due to technical failures in Boeing’s Starliner capsule. The arrival of Crew-10 marks the first step in NASA’s mission to bring them home, a plan accelerated by U.S. President Donald Trump. Sunita Williams expressed gratitude for the support, looking forward to her long-overdue return. She and Wilmore are scheduled to depart the ISS on Wednesday. Safe travels, astronauts!