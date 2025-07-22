99% Indian Goods Duty-Free In UK! What India Gains From The New FTA

India and the UK have reached a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after over three years of negotiations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon travel to the UK to formalise the deal, which eliminates tariffs on 99% of Indian goods to the UK and significantly reduces duties on British exports to India. Key sectors like automobiles, alcohol, aerospace, and services stand to benefit, while sensitive areas like dairy, agriculture, and electronics are protected. The agreement is projected to boost bilateral trade from $57 billion to $100 billion by 2030. With easier visa access and greater market entry, this deal marks a new era in India–UK economic ties. Watch the full breakdown.