99 Paisa Land, TCS, Tesla Talks: Nara Lokesh On AP’s Investment & Capital Push

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh is on an investment overdrive! HRD Minister Nara Lokesh reveals how the state is offering land at just 99 paisa to IT giants like TCS and Cognizant. In an exclusive chat with India Today TV’s Preeti Chaudhry, the Andhra minister draws from Chandrababu Naidu’s playbook and Narendra Modi’s Gujarat model — pushing hard to transform Visakhapatnam and Amravati. With talks around Tesla, Arcelor-Mittal’s mega steel plant, and bold timelines for Amravati’s core capital, Lokesh lays out a high-stakes roadmap for AP's future. Watch this power-packed interview now.

