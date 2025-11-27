Business Today
"A Crime Against Humanity": Trump Condemns Ambush Near White House, Vows Steepest Punishment

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 27, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 27, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has issued a fierce and emotional statement after two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot at point-blank range in what he called a “monstrous ambush-style attack” near the White House. Calling it an act of “evil, hatred and terror,” Trump said the assault was a crime against the nation and vowed the “steepest possible price” for the perpetrator. He alleged the suspect in custody is an Afghan citizen who entered the US under a Biden-era programme, sharply criticising the administration’s immigration policies. Trump said the attack reflects a wider national security threat and announced that the Department of War has been directed to mobilise 500 additional troops to protect Washington, DC.

