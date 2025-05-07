A Look At The 9 Pakistan Terror Hubs Targeted By India In ‘Operation Sindoor’

In a decisive military response to cross-border terrorism, India launched Operation Sindoor, a coordinated tri-service strike targeting nine terror camps deep inside Pakistani territory. The nine targets included key terror hubs in Muzaffarabad, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, and Sialkot — locations long identified as launch pads for attacks in India. Intelligence agency R&AW had been tracking these sites for weeks, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The main focus was on eliminating the top leadership of Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem). LeT’s base in Muridke, near Lahore, is believed to have been struck hard — a site linked to Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. In Bahawalpur, sources say multiple strikes hit JeM's central facilities, including a location where Rauf Asghar recently held a meeting with Hamas commander Khalid Qayoumi, just days before the Pahalgam attack.