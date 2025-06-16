A New Chapter Begins: Amitabh Kant Resigns As India’s G20 Sherpa After 45 Years In Public Service

After 45 years of public service, Amitabh Kant — India's G20 Sherpa — has stepped down. From spearheading iconic campaigns like Incredible India to steering India’s G20 presidency through geopolitical storms, Kant leaves behind a legacy of reform, diplomacy, and national branding. His role in achieving the historic New Delhi Declaration is seen as a diplomatic masterstroke. In his farewell post, Kant thanked PM Modi and vowed to mentor startups and youth for Viksit Bharat@2047. Here's a detailed report