A New Chapter Begins: Amitabh Kant Resigns As India’s G20 Sherpa After 45 Years In Public Service

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025, 9:05 PM IST

After 45 years of public service, Amitabh Kant — India's G20 Sherpa — has stepped down. From spearheading iconic campaigns like Incredible India to steering India’s G20 presidency through geopolitical storms, Kant leaves behind a legacy of reform, diplomacy, and national branding. His role in achieving the historic New Delhi Declaration is seen as a diplomatic masterstroke. In his farewell post, Kant thanked PM Modi and vowed to mentor startups and youth for Viksit Bharat@2047. Here's a detailed report

