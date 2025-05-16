Aamir Khan Faces Backlash Over Erdogan Meet | Boycott Calls Hit New Film Release

Aamir Khan is facing criticism for his past meetings with Turkish President Erdogan and the First Lady of Turkey. The controversy has resurfaced amidst India-Pakistan tensions and Turkey's support for Pakistan. Khan's production house released a statement praising the Indian Armed Forces and PM Modi, but it was seen by some as opportunistic. The actor's upcoming film 'Sitaare Zamee Par' is now facing calls for boycott on social media.As India reels from Turkish support to Pakistan post - Operation Sindoor, an old photo of Aamir Khan with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is back in the spotlight. The 2017 meeting during the promotion of Secret Superstar and a later 2020 meeting with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan are now fuelling fresh boycott calls against the actor. With Pakistan reportedly using Turkish drones to target India, and Erdogan vocally backing Islamabad, social media has erupted in anger — linking Aamir’s past interactions to current geopolitics. Just ahead of the trailer launch of his new film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, Aamir’s production house praised the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. But netizens have slammed it as a “publicity stunt.” Now, #BoycottSitaareZameenPar is trending, with users accusing Aamir of double standards.