AAP Leader Atishi Rushes To The Defence Of Delhi Officials After PWD Minister Threatens Actions

Delhi’s political temperature is heating up with former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Atishi accusing BJP Minister Parvesh Verma of making false statements about Delhi government officials. Atishi defended the officers, highlighting their contributions over the last decade, including building infrastructure for government hospitals and iconic projects like the Signature Bridge. She criticized Verma’s remarks, calling them baseless and politically motivated. The controversy erupted after Verma ordered the suspension of a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer during an inspection of drainage systems in Delhi. Verma alleged that the officers had become “thick-skinned” and vowed to hold them accountable for inefficiencies. Meanwhile, Atishi countered these claims, accusing BJP ministers of demanding commissions on projects and threatening officers who refused compliance.