Aatmanirbhar Warfare: BrahMos, Anti-Drone Tech Power India’s Strikes | Ex-DRDO Chief Speaks

Operation Sindoor was not just a military triumph — it marked a revolution in Indian defence capability. Former DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy confirmed that the strikes were powered by indigenously developed weapons, making this war a shining example of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in action. Key among them: the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, hailed for its accuracy, reliability, and devastating impact. The missile, jointly developed and thoroughly tested by India’s armed forces, played a central role in the strikes on Pakistan’s terror hubs. Equally important was the successful deployment of indigenous anti-drone systems developed by DRDO and private industry, which neutralised swarms of incoming drones from across the border. This new-age warfare not only reduced India’s reliance on foreign systems but also boosted strategic autonomy, showing that India can strike back—fiercely, independently, and effectively.