Abhyuday Jindal: Stainless Steel Remains The Main Choice Across Industries And Users

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, shares insights on the robust growth trajectory of the stainless steel industry in India. Jindal has been awarded the title of ‘Urban Visionary’ at the 13th BT India’s Best CEOs awards. Having joined the company just two years ago, he jumped right in to address the problems plaguing the company and the sector. Jindal highlighted the expanding applications of stainless steel, moving beyond traditional uses in utensils to critical sectors such as infrastructure, automobiles, and chemicals. As India’s leading stainless steel producer and among the top ten globally, Jindal Stainless is actively diversifying its markets, targeting regions like the Middle East and South America due to declining exports to established markets. The company is also investing ₹5,400 crore to enhance its production capacity to 4.2 million tonnes per annum by FY27.