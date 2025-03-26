Actor Ranya Rao’s Smuggling Network Exposed With 26 Dubai Trips And Hawala Trail

The shocking gold smuggling case involving actor Ranya Rao continues to unravel, exposing a deep network of hawala transactions and VIP treatment at the airport. An exclusive investigation by India Today has revealed that security protocols were deliberately bypassed for Ranya, allegedly at the behest of her father, DGP Ramachandra Rao. In a major twist, the anti-smuggling agency has informed the court that Ranya has confessed to transferring funds via hawala to purchase gold. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) claims to have evidence that Ranya and her associate, actor Tarun Raju, made 26 trips to Dubai, using illegal money transfers to fund their smuggling operations. Reports suggest that Ranya would hand over hawala transactions to Tarun, who then transferred the money to Dubai. This money was sent back to Ranya through hawala channels, enabling her to smuggle gold into India via Bengaluru airport. The investigation also alleges that a significant portion of the hawala funds was redirected to unidentified accounts. Ranya was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru airport after a detailed search led to the discovery of gold bars hidden on her body. She had concealed the smuggled gold by wrapping it around her waist and calves with bandages and tissues. Further searches revealed additional gold bars and cut pieces hidden in her shoes and front pockets. As the investigation deepens, more shocking details are emerging, pointing to a well-organized smuggling network operating with high-level protection.