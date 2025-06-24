Business Today
Adani AGM: Gautam Adani On India’s Growth Amid Middle East Conflict And Global Economic Turmoil

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 24, 2025, 5:44 PM IST

At the Adani Enterprises AGM 2025, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, reflected on the dramatic global shifts over the past year — elections in over 60 nations, shifting alliances, economic turbulence, and continuing conflict in the Middle East. Amidst this global uncertainty, India stood apart, growing faster than any other major economy. “This is not a coincidence,” Adani said. “It is the result of vision, of intent, of policy.” He credited the Indian Government, both at the Centre and in the states, for laying the foundation of a historic transformation — one that signals the beginning of India’s best chapters.

