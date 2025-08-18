Adani Calls For India’s 'Second Freedom Struggle' To Achieve Tech, Energy, Defense Self-Reliance

On IIT-Kharagpur’s 75th foundation day, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani termed India’s current technological and strategic challenges as the “second freedom struggle.” Highlighting critical dependencies, he noted that 90% of semiconductors, 85% of oil, and several key military systems are imported, leaving India vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions. Adani emphasized that cross-border data strengthens foreign dominance, creating wealth outside India. He called for a renewed pursuit of self-reliance—Atmanirbharta—to secure the nation’s digital, energy, and defense sovereignty. For him, achieving this modern freedom is essential to ensure true independence and long-term national growth.