Adani Enterprises Q1FY26 Results | Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh Breaks Down Key Financials

Adani Enterprises Ltd. announced its Q1FY26 results on Thursday. The company reported a total income of ₹22,437 crore, with EBITDA at ₹3,786 crore and profit before tax at ₹1,466 crore. EBITDA from incubating businesses rose 5% year-on-year to ₹2,800 crore, while Adani Airports (AAHL) recorded a 61% increase in EBITDA to ₹1,094 crore. The quarterly performance was primarily impacted by a decline in trade volumes and volatility in index prices within the IRM and Commercial Mining businesses.

In terms of business highlights, Adani Airports managed 23.4 million passenger movements during the quarter. Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL) secured its first external order of 300 MW for its new 3.3 MW wind turbine model and successfully supplied 1 GW of India’s largest 5.2 MW wind turbines. Additionally, the company signed two new Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) service agreements.

Watch Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, share insights on the Q1 performance and the company’s future growth plans.