Adani Group Announces ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment In Andhra Pradesh | Naidu’s Mega Vision

Andhra Pradesh is stepping into a transformative new era, The Adani Group has reaffirmed its deep commitment to this growth journey. In this address, Karan Adani announces a massive ₹1 lakh crore investment plan across ports, data centers, cement, infrastructure, and renewable energy over the next decade, building on the ₹40,000 crore already invested in the state. The centrepiece of this vision is the $15 billion Vizag Tech Park — one of the world’s largest hyperscale data center ecosystems being developed in partnership with Google and powered entirely by green energy. With over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs already created and many more to come, Andhra Pradesh is rapidly emerging as India’s fastest-moving startup state. This is not just about capital; it is about building digital sovereignty, powering sustainable development, and shaping the future of Swarna Andhra 2047.