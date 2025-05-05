Business Today
Adani Group Shares Jump 12% Amid Trump Lobbying Push | Bribery Case Twist

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • May 5, 2025,
  • Updated May 5, 2025, 6:41 PM IST

Adani Group stocks surged between 3% and 12% on Monday after reports emerged that billionaire Gautam Adani’s team is lobbying the Trump administration to dismiss a high-stakes U.S. bribery case. The criminal probe, tied to $250 million in alleged bribes for solar contracts in India, has been under review after Trump’s executive order to pause FCPA enforcement. The case, filed days after Trump’s election win, hasn’t stopped investors from backing the conglomerate — with Adani Enterprises up over 6% in Monday’s trade. With heavyweight lawyers, political allies, and potential U.S. investment promises on the table, Adani is betting big to defuse legal risk and protect his global business standing. Will this lobbying effort pay off — and is the market pricing in a legal win? Watch for a full breakdown.

