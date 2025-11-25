Afghan Minister In Delhi Announces Breakthrough On Trade, Transit & Corridors

Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, has announced a renewed push to elevate India–Afghanistan trade to the one-billion-dollar mark following high-level discussions in Delhi. Speaking after the meetings, he confirmed that long-standing issues, including visa challenges and air-corridor costs, have now been resolved. He added that both countries are committed to facilitating smoother trade flows, with active talks underway on the Chabahar route as well as land and air corridors. The Minister emphasised that the private sector in both nations is eager to expand cooperation, and expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the visit, noting that stronger trade, investment and transit opportunities are now within reach