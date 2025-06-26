After 41 Yrs, Shubhanshu Shukla’s Spaceflight Reignites India’s Human Space Ambitions With Gaganyaan

The 41-year wait is finally over! Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the second Indian after Rakesh Sharma to enter space, marking a proud moment for the nation. His Axiom-4 voyage to the International Space Station (ISS) is being seen as a major milestone ahead of India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into a 400 km orbit by 2027. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi already announcing the crew members for Gaganyaan, this mission is India’s big leap to becoming the 4th nation to send humans to space. Shubhanshu’s experience will play a crucial role in strengthening India’s own human spaceflight program as ISRO prepares to make history again.